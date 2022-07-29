(Pocket-lint) - The FA Community Shield kicks off the 2022/23 season this Saturday, with FA Cup winners Liverpool taking on Premier League champions Manchester City for the first trophy of the year.

It's a repeat of the 2019 Shield match that ended in penalties after a 1-1 draw - typical of the two outstanding powerhouses in English football.

Here's how you can watch it live on TV and online for free.

Liverpool will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday 30 July 2022. As a break from tradition, it will be played at Leicester CIty's King Power Stadium as the usual venue, Wembley, will host the Women's Euro 2022 final the same weekend.

It will kick off at 5pm BST, with programming starting at 4.15pm. Here are the kick off times for different regions:

US West Coast: 9am PDT

US East Coast: 12pm EDT

UK: 5pm BST

Central Europe: 6pm CEST

India: 9.30pm IST

China: 12am CST (31 July)

Japan: 1am JST (31 July)

Australia: 2pm AEST (31 July)

ITV holds the rights to screen the FA Community Shield in the UK. It will be shown on its main terrestrial channel for free. Mark Pougatch will host the show.

ESPN+ holds the rights in the US. That means it won't be available in the States to watch for free, only to subscribers.

As well as ITV showing the match on its main channel, it will stream it on its ITV Hub service through a browser and on the mobile app. You will need a login to watch it, but you do not have to pay.

US viewers will need a subscription to ESPN+ to watch the match. ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month ($59.99, if you pay annually).

Writing by Rik Henderson.