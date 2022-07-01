UK TV adverts could get longer and more frequent

(Pocket-lint) - TV advertising in the UK could become more prolific under new guidelines. Ad breaks could also be longer.

The country's communications regulator is assessing whether to change current rules that restrict the length and frequency of television commercials.

Currently, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 must ensure there is no more than an average of seven minutes' of adverts shown on their main terrestrial channels per hour. That includes a maximum of eight minutes per hour during peak times (8pm to 11pm and 7am to 9am).

Other advertising funded channels are restricted to nine minutes per hour.

Changes to the regulations are being considered to help "sustain traditional broadcasters", especially in the age of video streaming services.

"We are also looking at the rules that set the frequency and length of advertising on broadcast TV," writes Ofcom in its Public Service Broadcasting report (via the BBC).

"These rules are complex, with limits in place for public service broadcasters that are stricter than the rules set for commercial broadcasters.

"We have had initial discussions with stakeholders, and we expect to be able to outline our next steps later this summer."

Regulation changes are only likely to impact the main ITV channel. Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Writing by Rik Henderson.