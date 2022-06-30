How to watch the Tour de France 2022 in the UK and US

(Pocket-lint) - The 2022 Tour de France kicks off on July 1 and will continue for 21 stages, concluding on July 24.

This year, the riders will be setting off in Denmark and ending on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

They'll be facing gruelling hill climbs in the French Alps, cobblestones in Northern France and high-speed descents with hairpin turns.

We're sure you won't want to miss a minute of the action, so here's how you can tune in.

All 21 stages will be broadcast live in the UK on Eurosport, Discovery+, GCN+ and ITV.

Eurosport will have extensive coverage of the entire event and is provided with most digital TV packages at no additional cost.

ITV4 will show daily live coverage and evening highlights. ITV4 is free with all digital TV packages.

If you'd prefer to stream online, the ITV hub provides free access, so long as you have a TV licence and are based in the UK.

For full and uninterrupted watching, though, you might want to check out Eurosport Player, Discovery+ or GCN+. These options will set you back £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

Eurosport Player is also available as an add-on to your Amazon Prime Video subscription also for £6.99 per month.

In the US (and Canada), NBC will be broadcasting the Tour de France every day, with live footage being shown along with highlights and on-demand options.

If you want to watch online, you can do so via Peacock Premium which offers full live stream coverage for $4.99 a month, with ad-free coverage for an additional $5 a month.

You can also use a VPN to watch ITV Hub if you are outside of the UK, whether in the US or somewhere else. This will enable you to get in on all the action as if you were in the UK, but you will need a valid TV licence, as well as an ITV account with a UK postcode so it's not quite as simple as it first seems.

Writing by Luke Baker.