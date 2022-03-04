Here's everything you need to know about ITV's new video on demand platform.

UK broadcaster ITV has replaced its ITV Hub app with ITVX - an expanded streaming service with more content, a fresh new look and new features.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is ITVX?

ITVX is the new streaming service from UK broadcaster ITV.

It launched in November 2022 and is available across multiple devices, including iOS, Android, smart TVs and set-top-boxes, in both free and subscription formats.

It includes catch-up TV shows from ITV channels, much like its predecessor, ITV Hub, but also debuts new, exclusive content that is available first on ITVX before making its way to linear TV many months later. In addition, it provides full access to British TV box sets for an additional fee, from the ITV co-owned Britbox, and all episodes of ITV dramas will be available to binge as soon as they premiere on terrestrial TV.

How much does ITVX cost?

ITVX offers two membership tiers - one paid, one free.

ITVX free (advertising funded)

Free ITX membership provides access to "thousands of hours of content", which come with advertising (much like the previous ITV Hub service). This includes new shows that debut on the service first.

ITVX Premium (ad-free subscription)

A paid subscription tier presents all content free of advertising. It also provides access to much more content, including "partner content" and Britbox, plus downloads for offline viewing on a mobile device.

It costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year when paid upfront. There is also a 7-day free trial period for new subscribers.

ITV

What TV shows are on ITVX?

ITV claims to offer many more hours of content on ITVX than on its former ITV Hub service. ITV Hub was home to around 4,000 hours of content while ITVX reportedly launched with around 15,000 hours.

This includes "a wealth of dramas" that stream "first and for free" on ITVX before arriving on terrestrial TV "six to nine months later" .

One of those is A Spy Among Friends, starring Mare of Easttown's Guy Pierce and Billions' Damian Lewis.

The Helena Bonham Carter-starrer, Nolly, is another. With Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, The Little Birds featuring Lenny Henry, and Litvinenko starring David Tennant also available or coming soon.

Original comedy and documentary shows will debut on the platform too, as well as live streams of major events, including sports.

US TV shows and blockbuster films, such as the entire Fast & Furious collection, can be found on the service too.

Fast channels

Also new are themed channels - known as fast channels. These are pop-up channels exclusive to ITVX and be based on viewer preferences and popularity.

Several fast channels were launched on day one, including Hell's Kitchen US, Love Island International, and True Crime.

Does ITVX replace ITV Hub?

ITVX has entirely replaced ITV Hub, although some devices might be slower to get the full experience.

Most have been replaced already, but others may take a little longer. One tip we've found is that you may need to delete an app first before downloading it again to get the ITVX version.

Can you use old ITV Hub login details?

You can continue to use the same login details for ITVX - name and password - that you set up for ITV Hub.

Does ITVX replace Britbox?

While it hasn't quite yet, it is almost certain that ITV will fold Britbox into ITVX. It bought out the BBC's share in the British streaming service earlier in 2022 and Britbox subscribers are being offered incentives to switch their accounts to ITVX.

How to get ITVX - device list and more

As the ITV Hub app will eventually be replaced by ITVX completely, any device that still runs ITV Hub will also get ITVX.

Here are the devices that have received the full ITVX app so far:

Amazon Fire TV

Android

Android TV

Apple TV

Freesat

Google Chromecast

Huawei devices

iOS

Now Smart Stick and Box

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs (2016 and later)

Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Sky Q

Virgin Media (V6 box)

Web browsers

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

We're still waiting for confirmation that the ITV Hub app has updated on YouView boxes, and Smart TVs from other manufacturers.

You can find out more on ITVX on its dedicated website here.