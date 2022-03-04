What is ITVX? ITV's new streaming service explained

(Pocket-lint) - UK broadcaster ITV is to retire its on-demand and catch-up service ITV Hub later in 2022. It its place will be ITVX - a new streaming service with more content, a fresh new look and, hopefully, better picture quality.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

ITVX will be the new streaming service from UK broadcaster ITV.

It will be available later this year (2022) and will be the "first integrated advertising and subscription funded" platform in the UK.

It will include catch-up TV shows from ITV channels, much like the existing ITV Hub, but will also debut new, exclusive content that will be available first on ITVX before making its way to linear TV many months later. In addition, it will also provide full access to British TV box sets from the ITV co-owned Britbox for subscribers, and all episodes of ITV dramas will be available to binge as soon as they premiere on terrestrial TV.

ITVX will offer two membership tiers - one paid, one free.

Free ITX membership will provide access to "thousands of hours of content", which will come with advertising. This includes new shows that will debut on the service first.

A paid subscription tier will present all content free of advertising. It will also provide access to much more content, including "partner content" and Britbox.

The exact monthly subscription fee is yet to be revealed.

ITV plans to offer many more hours of content on ITVX than on its existing ITV Hub service. ITV Hub is home to around 4,000 hours of content while ITVX is said to launch with around 15,000 hours.

This includes "a wealth of dramas" that will stream "first and for free" on ITVX before arriving on terrestrial TV "six to nine months later" .

One of those will be A Spy Among Friends, starring Mare of Easttown's Guy Pierce and Billions' Damian Lewis.

The Helena Bonham Carter-starrer, Nolly, is another. With Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, The Little Birds featuring Lenny Henry, and Litvinenko starring David Tennant also confirmed.

Original comedy and documetary shows will debut on the platform too, as well as live streams of major events, including the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

US TV shows and blockbuster films are planned for the service too.

Also new will be themed channels - known as fast channels. These will be pop-up channels exclusive to ITVX and be based on viewer prefrences and popularity.

More that 20 fast channels will be available at launch, including Hell's Kitchen US, True Crime, and 90s Favourites.

It is suggested that ITVX will completely replace ITV Hub when it launches later this year.

ITVX will be the "new streaming home of ITV," says the broadcaster.

ITV will continue its investment in Britbox - the service it co-owns with the BBC. Indeed, Britbox access makes up a significant portion of the ITVX subscription service.

We're yet to see a definitive list of devices where ITVX will operate. However, it's a good bet that the app will replace the current ITV Hub completely, so could be available on every device that can already access ITV Hub.

That includes iOS devices running iOS 12 or greater, Android devices running Android 5.0 or greater, and the following connected TV devices:

Samsung TV (2012 and later)

Apple TV

Now TV players

Amazon Fire TV

Roku players

FreeSat (please note that Panasonic TVs 2015 and earlier with built in FreeSat are no longer supported)

YouView (BT & Talk Talk)

YouView compatible Sony TV

Freeview Play

Virgin V6 Box

You can find out more on ITVX and sign up for alerts on its dedicated website here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.