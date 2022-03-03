Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

ITV Hub to be replaced by new ITVX streaming service later this year

(Pocket-lint) - UK broadcaster ITV is to ditch its ITV Hub streaming service later this year, replacing it with the all-new ITVX.

Like the existing ITV Hub, ITVX will offer both free and paid membership plans - the first being ad-supported - but it'll offer content months before it appears on linear channels.

In addition, like BBC often does with iPlayer, ITVX will make every episode of an entire drama series available as it premieres on broadcast TV.

The plans are not expected to affect ITV's input in the Britbox subscription service it shares with the BBC.

"2021 was a record year for ITV Hub and BritBox, giving us strong foundations from which to supercharge our streaming strategy," said ITV's managing director of streaming, Rufus Radcliffe.

“We are investing significantly in new and exclusive programmes which will be free to stream, and also in technology and product design to make the viewer experience and interface a premium one on ITVX."

The service will feature plenty of exclusive TV shows, including A Spy Among Friends, a drama starring Mare of Easttown's Guy Pierce and Billions' Damian Lewis.

Let's also hope the ITVX plans include improved picture performance - that has often been a significant criticism of ITV Hub over the years.

