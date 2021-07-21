A full ITV Hub app is coming to Sky Q

(Pocket-lint) - Sky and ITV have inked a new deal that will see a dedicated ITV Hub app launch on Sky Q.

This means you'll now be able to access all of ITV's content through the service rather than just the top stuff - it can be hard to find some more niche content (or specific episodes of some series) currently.

The deal also means that ITV can deliver so-called addressable advertising, which basically means it's targeted to you rather than just a scattergun approach. That's a big deal for ITV as it can offer more effective opportunities for advertisers and so make more cash.

Advertisers can now see how their campaigns are performing in terms of eyeballs across Sky, ITV and Channel 4 content.

Indeed, Channel 4 renewed its partnership with Sky last month and Sky has also inked recent deals with the BBC and Disney as it seeks to be the UK's one-stop-shop for content.

Sky has also recently introduced more apps to its service such as Discovery+, Fiit, Peloton and GolfPass. HDR has also finally been introduced to selected Sky content.

"For ITV’s viewers, the partnership ensures that they have easy and widespread access to our breadth of programmes, ensuring that they can view ITV’s content in the most convenient and appropriate way to them," said ITV chief Carolyn McCall about the news.

Sky's Stephen van Rooyen added: "ITV has been a longstanding partner to Sky and we are pleased to be deepening and extending our relationship.

"The great content provided by ITV will sit together with all the apps and content our customers love, and the ever-expanding slate of award-winning Sky Originals, all in one place on Sky Q."

ITV says that ITV Hub currently has over 34 million registered users and around 452,000 Hub+ subscribers for ad-free viewing.