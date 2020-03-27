Football's coming (to your) home: ITV is bringing back Euro 96

Poborsky. Suker. Klinsmann. Three Lions. Wembley at fever pitch. That goal from Gascoigne.

Euro 96 was one of the all-time great football tournaments (part of an epic summer in the UK) and it's soon set to be back on our screens thanks to ITV Hub.

Yes, ITV is bringing us all 31 games this May (why not earlier?) so you can follow the road to Germany winning (obviously).

But if you're Scottish and torment yourself with the England game or you're English and you torment yourself with the Germany game then you're better people than us. If you're in the latter category then you'll know that 1996 was the last time England reached the semi-finals of the European Championships.

ITV4 will also broadcast the five games that featured England football team in some of their most memorable head to heads (including the perfect match up with the Netherlands featuring Shearer and Sheringham at their peak) plus the final between Germany and the Czech Republic.

"Nothing brings the country together like Euro fever" said ITV's head of digital channels Paul Mortimer. "With this year’s tournament postponed to 2021, we’re giving our audience a chance to relive one of the all-time great sporting events. There’ll be no shortage of vintage football classics for fans to indulge in over the next few months."