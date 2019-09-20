When is the Rugby World Cup 2019 and how can I watch it?

The Rugby World Cup 2019 kicks off today, Friday 20 September, with hosts Japan facing Russia.

But when are the important games and how can you watch them? Read on to find out.

The big thing to remember for the 2019 Rugby World Cup is that games are being played in the afternoon or evening in Japan, meaning that if you are in the UK, they will be played in the morning.

The first game kicks off at 19:45 in Japan, which is 11:45 in the UK. When Ireland face Scotland on Sunday 22 September it's at 08:45BST, so it's rugby for breakfast.

The opening ceremony starts at 10:25am in the UK.

ITV has exclusive coverage for the UK and games will be shown on ITV and some on ITV4. That means the games are free to watch for anyone in the UK.

You'll also be able to livestream the games via the ITV Hub. You'll have to sign-up for an account and verify your email address - after that you can stream through a browser or via the app on your smartphone or tablet.

There will also be coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra - as well as text coverage through the BBC Sport website and app. If you want to listen the BBC radio coverage online via BBC Sounds, you'll again need to have an account, but again it is free.

• Best VPN deals

Not in the UK. ITV will be showing it in HD, but that's as far as it goes. If you want 4K coverage, you'll have to watch Foxtel in Australia.

England's first game will be against Tonga on Sunday 22 September and will be played at 11:15 BST at the Sapporo Dome.

Scotland's first game is against Ireland on Sunday 22 September, kicking off at 08:45 BST at the International Stadium Yokohama.

Wales face Georgia on Monday 23 September at City of Toyota Stadium at 11:15 BST.

You can find a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup right here.