  ITV screens top adverts remade in Lego to celebrate Lego Movie release (video)

As part of the hype for The Lego Movie, one of the commercial breaks during last night's Dancing on Ice on ITV featured some special versions of genuine adverts. They had all been remade using Lego.

Recognisable ads from the British Heart Foundation, Confused.com, BT and Premier Inn were converted to animated versions, with stars such as Vinnie Jones and Lenny Henry appearing as minifigs. A mini trailer was then shown at the end for the film itself.

Although the adverts appeared on British television only, during the reality TV show, Warner Bros has posted the entire ad break on YouTube so you can see the end results for yourself, wherever you are.

The Lego Movie will be released in UK cinemas on 14 February. Pocket-lint has seen it in an earlier screening and can confirm that "everything is awesome".