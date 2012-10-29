New ITV Player goes live, rent archive footage ad-free

ITV’s decision to offer paid for content ad-free on its ITV Player service has come into effect, allowing consumers to rent shows from the TV channel’s archives, as well as still being able to catch up on recent shows for free.

Episodes from classic shows such as Cracker, Rising Damp and Coronation Street Specials can all be rented for a period of 30 days, with a single episode costing anything from 49p to 79p.

A full series can also be rented for a discount, while ITV has announced that some episodes of popular TV shows will be made available via the ITV Player even before they have been broadcast on terrestrial television.

ITV will continue to offer its catch-up service on ITV Player for free, but this footage will remain interrupted with various advert breaks.

The decision by ITV to charge for content will see it go up against the likes of Netflix which provides a similar rental service, albeit for the likes of Breaking Bad rather than The Only Way Is Essex.