  Britain's Got Talent final to have Shazam-enabled adverts

Britain’s Got Talent fans will be able to use music tagging app Shazam during the advert breaks for the series final for a chance to win a selection of prizes.

By tagging the Pepsi Max and Cadbury Unwrap Gold advertisements with the Shazam app, users will automatically be entered into a prize draw for tickets to summer festivals, the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics and a host of other Pepsi and Cadbury merchandise.

Those that use the app on the Pepsi Max advert will also receive a link to the Calvin Harris track “Let’s Go” featuring Ne-Yo via iTunes, which just so happens to be the backing track to the advert. Cunning.

It follows the announcement that Shazam was partnering with ITV to exclusively add its functionality to adverts shown on the channel.

Available to download for free to Apple, Android, BlackBerry, Windows and Nokia devices, Shazam will be hoping to cash in on the millions of people expected to tune in to the finale of Britain’s Got Talent when it airs on Saturday 12 May.

Do you use Shazam? Let us know your thoughts.