  Britain's Got Talent fans can vote through iPad and iPhone for first time this weekend

Viewers of Britain's Got Talent will be able to submit votes for their favourite acts via iPhone, iPod touch and iPad for the first time this weekend, as the live semi-finals, start on Sunday, work in conjunction with the BGT iOS application.

The app has already allowed fans to join in with the talent show experience, using a buzzer to show their displeasure with the less able acts, and now it will also feature a paid in-app voting solution.

Users purchase a paid bundle of three votes for £1.49 - keeping the payment structure in line with the 50p per vote pricing of phone votes. They can then cast their votes through a button that will replace the buzzer in the application when the process opens to the public.

Viewers will also be able to purchase access to four live streamed backstage cameras through a series pass costing £1.99.

The show has also adopted Mobile Short Dial Codes for the first time this year, allowing UK phone users to dial a seven-digit number to vote from their mobiles for a guaranteed fixed price of 50p per vote, regardless of mobile network provider. In the past, further levies could be applied by carriers.

For both voting methods, as well as the conventional ones, 15p from every vote goes to the Royal Variety Charity, The Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund.

"We know that today's viewers like engaging and interacting with our biggest shows via new platforms and on many devices," said Ann Cook, director of Interactive ITV & managing director of ITL. "Therefore it makes sense for us to explore introducing voting to the places where large numbers of viewers are already engaged."