  ITV and ODG bring on-demand programmes to Three mobiles

Three has announced a deal with On Demand Group - a video-on-demand aggregator - which will allow Three customers to watch the latest ITV shows on their smartphones.

The upshot of this deal is that Three subscribers will be able to watch a selection of the latest catch-up and archive content from ITV. Subscribers will have the option to watch the content on their mobile devices whenever they choose with full control to pause, rewind, fast forward and repeat each show.

These shows include such gems as: X-Factor, Coronation Street, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Secret Diary of a Call Girl - all the ingredients for a thoroughly entertaining night in.

Neil Andrews, head of media sales and content services at Three UK, said, "This is great news for our customers. We feel the inclusion of ITV’s popular programming to our on-demand service, coupled with the strength of our 3G network, creates an unrivalled mobile TV proposition in the UK."

And yes, it is great news, as a bit of free content always goes down well, and you'll even be able to watch ITV content through Three’s tv:ondemand service.