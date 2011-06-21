  1. Home
ITV Player app lands on Android

  ITV Player app lands on Android

ITV has launched its Player app for Android but chosen to hold out on Apple's operating system for the time being. 

Smartphones using Android 2.2 or later can download the application from the Android Marketplace and catch up on the last seven days of shows from ITV over Wi-Fi. 

Currently the app has select content from ITV 1,2,3 and 4 with certain areas unable to view media from ITV 1. 

The app is free to download and you can watch as much content as you want. There is also a recommended programmes feature as well as a search function. Unfortunately things are Adobe Air powered, with supported devices needing 2.6 or higher.

ITV plans on bringing the application to Honeycomb, bringing tablet functionality with it. Apple iDevice users should also be getting the app soon.

Head over to the Android Market to download the app and catch up on some Corrie!

ITV or iPlayer? What's your fave?

