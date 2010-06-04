  ITV and World Cup matches live on iPhone

As of 11 June, the official start date of the 2010 World Cup, Red Bee Media will provide free live video streaming of ITV 1 and ITV 2 to iPhone users.

That means that all matches which ITV has broadcast rights to will be able to watch on the handset for absolutely free, via 3G or Wi-Fi.

Obviously, data plans will come into play if you plan to use your 3G connection, and that depends on your network provider, but at least there's a way to catch a sneaky glance at the action when you're out and about or at work.

The web app is funded by advertising and will be found, via the iPhone's browser, at www.itv.com/watchITV/iphone, on and after the launch date. It will also include any matches that are being shown on ITV 4, although only 1 and 2 will be available at all other times.

Of course, if you hate footy, and the thought of carrying around the World Cup matches in your pocket fills you with dread, you can always catch up with your favourite ITV shows on the move.

However, it is the tournament in South Africa that ITV is focusing on with this opportunity: “As the only UK broadcaster to screen the World Cup on mobile, this application offers advertisers a dynamic way to interact with viewers and puts ITV at the forefront of mobile VOD," says Ben McOwen Wilson, Director of Online and Interactive at ITV.

However, there won't be an iPad version out in time: "The web app will run on iPad, but the user interface and video streams haven’t been optimised for that device", a spokesperson told Pocket-lint. But "an iPad specific version of the web app is part of future plans".

The ball's in your court, ahem, penalty area BBC.