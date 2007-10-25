Rock offers 17-inch Pegasus 710 with HD DVD from £999

Rock today announced the latest addition to their line-up of high-performance notebooks and it's the first time a 17-inch laptop has launched in the Pegasus range.

The Pegasus 710 features a 17-inch X-Glass widescreen, NVIDIA 8600M GS graphics, HD DVD drive as standard, an HDMI output and is based on the latest Intel Core 2 Duo processors.

Nick Boardman, Rock CEO, says: "The Pegasus 710 is about the perfect balance of graphics, processor power and battery life while offering the breath-taking HD DVD experience on a 17-inch screen".

The 710 can be configured with up to a T7700 2.4GHz processor, 2GB DDR2 RAM, 250GB Hard disk drive and it comes with rock’s 3 year insurance backed warranty as standard.

Connecting the 710 to a HD-Ready TV instantly transforms the laptop into an HD-DVD player, thanks to NVIDIA’s HDCP support and PureVideo technology.

Specifications:

* Up to Intel Core 2 Duo Processor T7700 2.4GHz processor – Featuring Intel Centrino Duo Mobile Technology – 4MB Level 2 Cache

* New NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GS 256MB Graphics (DX10)

* 17-inch WXGA X-Glass Screen (1440 x 900)

* Up to 2GB DDR2 667MHz RAM

* Serial ATA Hard Drive

* HD DVD/Dual Layer DVD re-writer

* Integrated Wireless LAN 802.11 a/g/n and Bluetooth

* Integrated 1.3MP webcam

* Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium

* Roxio Creator 7

* Bullguard Internet Security Anti-Virus protection

* 3 Year Pan-European C&R Parts and Labour Warranty

* Expansion: 4 x USB 2.0 / 4-in-1 Card Reader / 1 x Express Card Slot

* Output: 1 x HDMI Output / 1 x DVI-I Output / Headphone / Microphone / Line-in / 1 x S/PDIF Output Jack

* Communication: 10/100 LAN / 56k Modem

* Security: Kensington Lock support