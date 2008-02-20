Humax launches limited-edition LCDs
Humax has launched two limited editions of its 19-inch LCD
TV, now available in a contemporary gloss white finish.
The LGB19-DTT and LGB19-DZT are angled as the ideal smaller widescreen TVs for second rooms such as bedrooms or kitchens.
The white Humax LGB19-DTT and LGB19-DZT both have integrated Freeview, for access to over 50 free radio and TV channels without the need for a set-top box.
An HDMI slot also means each model can be connected to any HD games console or high-def DVD player while both TVs can also double up as PC monitors.
The LGB19-DZT offers additional audio features, including "simulated" surround sound and integrated digital hi-fi sound system. The LGB19-DZT also comes with a built-in alarm clock and snooze features.
The new models are available to buy online from today, priced at £299 and £329 respectively.
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- Get this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £639 in the Amazon Easter sales
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments