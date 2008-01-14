  Humax PVR-9200T gets Freeview PlayBack firmware update

Humax has released its latest software upgrade for the Humax PVR-9200T twin tuner digital TV recorder, which will allow existing customers to take advantage of the latest Freeview Playback recording features.

The Freeview Playback software will be automatically installed on all PVR-9200T models via over-the-air downloads, which will take place between 14th and 21st January 2008, as long as the recorders are in stand-by mode overnight.

The new software will mean the recorders now boast:

* Series recording - allowing viewers to programme their PVR-9200T to automatically record every episode of a series, at the touch of a button

* Split recording - enabling viewers to link and record two-part programmes, for example a film that breaks for a news bulletin

* Alternate instance recording - alerts the viewer if a clash occurs in their recording schedule and suggests an alternative time if the programme is repeated

All Humax PVR-9200Ts shipped into the UK from November 2007 already contain the new software, owners of older players can follow the link below to more info on the update.