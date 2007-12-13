  Humax to launch Free-To-Air HD recevier

Humax has told Pocket-lint that it will be launching a new player that will be able to receive Free-to-air HD channels via FreeSat.

The company has also confirmed to Pocket-lint that is planning an update of its popular PVR-9200T Personal Video Recorder model in the new year.

In a candid chat with spokespeople for the company this week, Humax acknowledged that the current iteration of its flagship PVR was in need of a "refresh".

Although no specifics as to the size of drive to be included or a launch date were given to us, what was confirmed was that the new HD-enabled box would allow customers to be able to get the BBC's newly launched HD channel without having to sign up to Sky's HD service.

The news follows earlier announcements from Humax in the year that it has updated its PVR-9200T Personal Video Recorder (PVR) imitate many of the features already found on Sky's Sky+ service including Series Link.