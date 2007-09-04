  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Humax TV news

IFA 2007: Humax launches 19- and 22-inch LCDs with integrated hi-fi sound

Humax added to its digital TV range, with the launch of four new 19-inch and 22-inch HD ready LCD TVs at IFA 2007.

The new models combine a built-in digital receiver with new functions designed for second room viewing.

The LGB-19DTT, LGB-19DZT and LGB-22DYT all feature alarm clock and snooze features while the LGB-19DZT and LGB-22DYT models offer functionality for music lovers.

The LGB-19DZT and LGB-22DYT models are available in 19-inch and 22-inch screens and aimed at music lovers and gamers.

Boasting a hi-fi sound system, the TVs have been designed to give users a high quality audio output of 8W plus 8W (via 2Way 4Speaker).

The internal digital tuner gives users access to up to 50 Freeview TV and radio channels without the need for an additional set-top box.

Available in black, the new TVs provide digital text and interactive services, in addition, the screens have PC input so they can be used as PC monitors.

No pricing or availability confirmed.

