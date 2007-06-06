Humax launches updated PVR-9200T Freeview Playback recorder

Humax has announced that it has given its PVR-9200T digital TV recorder (DTR), first launched last year, a makeover to make it one of the first Freeview Playback digital TV recorders on the market.

Launched this week, Freeview Playback basically adds Sky+ functionality to Freeview as well as the ability to watch and record over 40 free digital TV channels for just a one-off payment.

Sporting two tuners, the device enables viewers to record up to two Freeview channels at the same time and the 160GB hard drive that should give you around 80 hours of programming.

The PVR-9200TB will be available in June, and expected to retail on UK high streets at £229.99.