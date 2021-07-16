Humax Aura 4K Android TV recorder gets swathe of new updates

(Pocket-lint) - Humax has announced a new firmware update for its Aura 4K Android TV recorder that adds extra streaming services and a number of audio and video performance enhancements.

Firmware update 9.21 will install on user's set-top-boxes when in standby, or can be activated manually through the settings menu.

Highlight features include the Apple TV app arriving on the Humax Aura for the first time. In addition, Sky's Now streaming service is available through Chromecast.

Quality of life improvements include the ability to adjust lip sync for individual apps, such as YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

There is improved video upscaling that sharpens edges and reduces blur, while new audio formats are now supported, such as DTS, DTS HD and Dolby TrueHD (with Dolby Atmos).

The top picks and now & next guides have been updated, with enhanced menus for easier navigation and more dynamic recommendations.

And, audio delay can be better fine tuned, with new negative delay options.

You can find out about the other fixes and changes on Humax's support site here.

The Humax Aura Freeview Play Android TV recorder is available now from £249 in the UK. It supports 4K HDR and as well as offer TV recording on its 1TB or 2TB HDD, offers all the apps available through Google Play.

