Humax Aura is the first Android TV 4K Freeview Play recorder

(Pocket-lint) - Set-top-box firm Humax has announced a 4K HDR Freeview Play recorder with a difference; it is powered by Android TV.

That means, as well as being able to play and record digital TV shows in up to 4K and across more than 70 channels, the Humax Aura has access to 100s of apps on the Google Play Store.

It also has built-in Google Assistant for voice interactivity, and Chromecast functionality enables you to stream content via your mobile device if there isn't already an app available.

The Aura comes with three digital tuners and enables you to watch up to four shows at once, while recording a fifth. You can also download your recordings to an iPhone, iPad or Android device to watch offline.

As a Freeview Play box, it can also help you catch-up on TV shows just by scrolling back through its EPG (electronic programme guide) and selecting content. That will then open up the relevant catch-up TV service app.

The device also has a dedicated Kids Zone with a safe environment for children to watch carefully curated content.

"Aura is designed to sit at the heart of a family’s home entertainment experience. The very first Freeview Play Recorder to be built on the Android TV platform, it provides a fully integrated environment that reflects the preferences and favourite content of the individual or family, " said Humax director, Rob Peacock.

The Humax Aura will be available from November, priced at £249 for the 1TB model (500 recordings), £279 for the 2TB version (1,000 recordings).

Writing by Rik Henderson.