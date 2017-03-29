Humax HB-1100S delivers 200 free channels and Wi-Fi for £99

If you're already a Freesat user, or have a satellite dish in place and don't fancy forking out large chunks of money of a monthly contract, then the Humax HB-1100S may just peak your interest.

Humax could easily be considered experts in the set-top box market, as the company caters for YouView and Freeview Play as well, so it knows what it's doing. This new 1100S model replaces the HB-1000S, and with it, adds a few notable upgrades.

Like its predecessor, the HB-1100S serves up more than 200 free-to-air channels, 14 of which are now in HD, compared to 11 on the 1000S. There's no recording available on the box, but you can easily see what programmes are going to be on up to eight days in advance, or up to seven days in the past if you missed out on something.

This time round there's built-in Wi-Fi, so no need to plug an Ethernet cable in, although a port is still available if you'd prefer a more stable connection. Connecting the box to the internet gives access to a number of catch-up and on-demand apps, including all the ones you'll want to use: BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4 and Demand 5. Netflix is onboard too, although you will of course need a separate subscription to use it.

A companion app is available for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire devices, which can be used to view the TV guide for the days ahead or act as a remote control when watching at home. Media content such as photos, videos and music can also be streamed to the box from a mobile device when connected to the same network via the Humax TV Portal, so you can share holiday snaps for example, on the big screen.

The Humax HB-1100S will be available from mid-April for £99.