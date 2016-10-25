Humax H3 Espresso media player provides aerial-free TV viewing

All you need to get up and running with Humax's new H3 Espresso smart media player is an HD TV and wired or wireless internet connection. It comes with three apps pre-installed: Netflix, YouTube and TV Player, the latter letting you watch live TV via a subscription. Humax provides a code for a two month subscription in the box.

You can view any photos, videos and music on the H3 from any DLNA-connected or Android device provided it's connected to the same network. You can download the free Humax Cast app for iOS and Android to turn your phone into a remote to use with the H3

If you have a Humax FVP-4000T Freeview Play set-top box in your home, the H3 can be used to access any stored recordings to watch back on the TV it's connected to, in a similar way to how Sky Q works. But you can also watch live TV on the H3 via one of the FVP-4000T's three tuners view the EPG to record programmes the 4000T's hard drive. You can also connect up to four H3 devices together to create a multi-room TV system.

Graham North, vice president sales at Humax, said, “This innovative Smart Media Player represents yet another technology breakthrough from Humax. Ideal as a stand-alone streaming device, or in partnership with the Humax Freeview Play PVR range, the H3 Espresso delivers a seamless and easy-to-use solution for multi-room TV viewing".

The Humax H3 Espresso smart media player is available now for £79.99.