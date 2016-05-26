Humax adds Netflix to FVP-4000T Freeview Play boxes

Humax's FVP-4000T Freeview Play recorders have just got even better, you can now play Netflix content using them.

The 500GB and 1TB set-top-boxes have each received over-the-air updates to add the Netflix app. Subscribers to the paid TV and movie streaming service can link their accounts to the box and watch content in Full HD through the Humax devices.

Both of the models already offer BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5 (soon to be renamed My5) - all free streaming services. And with three HD digital TV tuners they can record up to four television programmes while watching another live channel.

READ: Humax FVP-4000T review: Freeview Play's first set-top box

The headline feature of the FVP-4000T PVRs though is that they are Freeview Play enabled and therefore offer catch-up services through the electronic programme guide.

You can scroll back through the last week's worth of shows to play any you've missed from the EPG itself. It currently works with BBC, ITV and Channel 4 programming, with Channel 5's coming soon.

Netflix adds another string to the bow, with additional content accessible through the popular service.

The Humax FVP-4000T starts at £200 for the 500GB version, rising to £230 for the 1TB model. You can buy either from retailers such as John Lewis, Tesco, Currys, PC World, Argos and direct through Humax's own online store.

READ: What is Freeview Play, when is it coming to my TV and how can I get it?

Netflix review: The leading light in home entertainment