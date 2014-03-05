  Humax launches 2TB DTR-T1010 YouView set-top box for 1,200 hours of SD recording

Humax has announced a new YouView set-top box that extends storage to a spacious 2TB.

The Humax YouView DTR-T1010/2TB can store up to 1,200 hours of standard definition recording, or 500 hours in HD.

READ: BT YouView+ box gets downsized, now fanless

The new Humax DTR-T1010/2TB offers all the same services as its predecessor including over 70 free digital TV and radio channels. Users can also use catch-up services like BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and Demand 5.

David Faulkner, head of corporate and business development at YouView, said: "We are focused on offering a simple and easy to use TV service and we’re pleased that even more programme storage is now available to customers who enjoy using the record functionality on YouView."

The Humax DTR-T1010/2TB box is available now from Humax Direct for £300.

READ: New look YouView box launched from Humax, now in silver