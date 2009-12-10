Humax FOXSAT-HD2 and HDR2 get specced
Humax outlined on Wednesday the details of its next generation Freesat receiver boxes, the FOXSAT-HD2 and the FOXSAT-HDR2.
As well as the normal satellite receiver functions, including access to free HD content, the FOXSAT-HD2 will provide access to online catchup TV services, such as BBC iPlayer, which we saw working on the current generation of Freesat recorder, the FOXSAT-HD, available on the Cello iViewer also announced on Wednesday.
Humax went a step further, saying that it'd be able to offer access to other TV services, such as ITV Player, assuming agreement with ITV is reached by the anticipated launch of the HD2 in Q3 2010.
You'll also be able to stab a USB stick into the back to turn the HD2 into a simple PVR, and play content from a connected external hard drive.
The FOXSAT-HDR2 adds 500GB internal hard drive to the mix, giving you the option to record all your favourites, rivalling the offering of Sky+ HD.
Like the FOX-HD2 Freeview HD box announced at the same time on Wednesday, the FOXSAT-HD2 also has eyes on your home networking, so you'll be able to pick up content from a home media server to play your content on your TV.
Humax detailed that it planned to make its boxes into both clients and servers, so in the future you'll be able to stream content between boxes around the house.
Prices are yet to be confirmed.
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Apple just made its Carpool Karaoke show free to watch via TV App
- What's the best VPN for streaming?
- Great Royal Wedding deal: Sign up to Sky Q and get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249
- 4K Android TV dongle does exist, but you're unlikely to get one
- LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
Comments