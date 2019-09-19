Just like its sub-brand, Honor, Huawei is entering the smart TV market with a telly named Vision. In a lot of ways, the Huawei Vision is just like the Honor Vision, but with a better screen and better sound.

As with all TVs, it starts on the front, where a large Quantum Dot LED backlit panel takes up virtually all the space. Depending on how much room you have available in your lounge, you'll be able to get a 55, 65 or 75-inch model.

Each uses the same QLED screen technology, and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, fast animation, plus 100% NTSC colour gamut.

It also has an eight speaker audio system, delivering 5.1 so-called surround effect from the TV into your living room.

As with Honor's TV, there's more to this than just AV performance. This is a smart, connected device, designed to act as a hub for all your connected Huawei services and smart home products.

That means you'll be able to use NFC to tap the remote and mirror your screen on to the TV, but also gain access to services like the App Gallery, Photos and compatible connected devices in your home; like lightbulbs, switches and so on.

One of those services is video calling, using the pop-up camera that emerges from the top frame when you launch the FaceTime-like service from the TV menu. It'll allow you to call anyone else with a compatible device signed into a Huawei account.

Its remote control designed to be simple and intuitive, offering Type-C charging, a touchpad, volume, a return key and voice control in a small, ergonomic device. The battery is said to last months before needing a recharge too.

Huawei hasn't said how much its TV will cost, or when it might be available in the UK/Europe.