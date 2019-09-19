  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Huawei TV news

Huawei joins new wave of smart TVs with 4K Huawei Vision

|
Huawei Huawei joins new wave of smart TVs with 4K Huawei Vision
A deep dive on the Apple iPhone 11 event, plus Red Dwarf's Robert Llewellyn - Pocket-lint podcast 19
A deep dive on the Apple iPhone 11 event, plus Red Dwarf's Robert Llewellyn - Pocket-lint podcast 19

Just like its sub-brand, Honor, Huawei is entering the smart TV market with a telly named Vision. In a lot of ways, the Huawei Vision is just like the Honor Vision, but with a better screen and better sound. 

As with all TVs, it starts on the front, where a large Quantum Dot LED backlit panel takes up virtually all the space. Depending on how much room you have available in your lounge, you'll be able to get a 55, 65 or 75-inch model. 

Each uses the same QLED screen technology, and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, fast animation, plus 100% NTSC colour gamut. 

It also has an eight speaker audio system, delivering 5.1 so-called surround effect from the TV into your living room. 

HuaweiHuawei Vision Is A New Range Of Smart Tvs image 2

As with Honor's TV, there's more to this than just AV performance. This is a smart, connected device, designed to act as a hub for all your connected Huawei services and smart home products. 

That means you'll be able to use NFC to tap the remote and mirror your screen on to the TV, but also gain access to services like the App Gallery, Photos and compatible connected devices in your home; like lightbulbs, switches and so on. 

One of those services is video calling, using the pop-up camera that emerges from the top frame when you launch the FaceTime-like service from the TV menu. It'll allow you to call anyone else with a compatible device signed into a Huawei account. 

Its remote control designed to be simple and intuitive, offering Type-C charging, a touchpad, volume, a return key and voice control in a small, ergonomic device. The battery is said to last months before needing a recharge too. 

Huawei hasn't said how much its TV will cost, or when it might be available in the UK/Europe. 

PopularIn TV
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
Hisense O8B 4K TV review: Making OLED more affordable
Massive OnePlus TV pics and specs leak reveals all
Huawei joins new wave of smart TVs with 4K Huawei Vision
The Roku Premiere 4K HDR streaming player is now available in the UK
Honor Vision Pro initial review: Ushering in a new era of smart TVs