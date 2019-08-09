  1. Home
Honor Vision launch event: Watch the unveiling of Honor's smart TV right here

|
 
With Huawei's HarmonyOS now officially unveiled, sister brand Honor is set to detail one of its further uses when it launches Honor Vision tomorrow.

It will host a dedicated event in China on Saturday 10 August and here are details on how to watch it live and what to expect.

How to watch Honor Vision launch live

Honor will host a launch event tomorrow, Saturday 10 August 2019, for its Honor Vision TV concept in China at the local time of 2.30pm CST.

It will be streamed live via the video you can watch at the top of this page.

  • Here are the times it starts in other regions:
  • UK: 7.30am BST
  • Central Europe: 8.30am CEST
  • US East Coast: 2.30am EDT
  • US West Coast: 11.30pm PDT (9 August)
  • Japan: 3.30pm JST

What to expect

Honor Vision is the overarching name given to Honor's new smart TV system.

Run on Huawei's new intelligent operating system, HarmonyOS, and powered by the Honghu 818 chipset, it is expected to be a television concept that has greater smarts than many rival sets. It will also work in "harmony" with other Huawei and Honor devices.

There will also be a pop-up camera built into the TV, although we're not yet sure of its application.

You can read more about Honor Vision in a piece we wrote on it at the end of July here: Huawei targets smart home: Debut of its 'Smart Screens'.

