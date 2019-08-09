With Huawei's HarmonyOS now officially unveiled, sister brand Honor is set to detail one of its further uses when it launches Honor Vision tomorrow.

It will host a dedicated event in China on Saturday 10 August and here are details on how to watch it live and what to expect.

Honor will host a launch event tomorrow, Saturday 10 August 2019, for its Honor Vision TV concept in China at the local time of 2.30pm CST.

It will be streamed live via the video you can watch at the top of this page.

Here are the times it starts in other regions:

UK: 7.30am BST

Central Europe: 8.30am CEST

US East Coast: 2.30am EDT

US West Coast: 11.30pm PDT (9 August)

Japan: 3.30pm JST

Honor Vision is the overarching name given to Honor's new smart TV system.

#HONORVision will be launched on August 10th at 14:30(GMT+8) in #Shenzhen. Don't ask me what product and what OS will it power ;) I am going to join my team from #Crete :) To get your answers you must watch the live stream here: https://t.co/VqfQt5QzHT pic.twitter.com/h0knpkSJzl — Bhavya (Haya) (@bhavis) August 8, 2019

Run on Huawei's new intelligent operating system, HarmonyOS, and powered by the Honghu 818 chipset, it is expected to be a television concept that has greater smarts than many rival sets. It will also work in "harmony" with other Huawei and Honor devices.

There will also be a pop-up camera built into the TV, although we're not yet sure of its application.

You can read more about Honor Vision in a piece we wrote on it at the end of July here: Huawei targets smart home: Debut of its 'Smart Screens'.