(Pocket-lint) - Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few years, you've undoubtedly come across one of the many viral videos captured on Ring doorbells across the world.

The clips have racked up millions of views, showing everything from porch pirates to pranks and proposals.

-

Not content with just selling the doorbells, Amazon wants another slice of the pie and is bringing out a clip show called Ring Nation.

Ring Nation is a clip show akin to America's Funniest Home Videos or You've Been Framed, with the key difference being that it focuses entirely on Ring doorbell footage.

Yep, that's not just video doorbell footage, we're pretty sure it'll be exclusively Ring doorbells - since the Amazon-owned manufacturer is producing the show.

Completing the trifecta of Amazon-owned producers are MGM Studios and Big Fish Entertainment, quite the team they've put together.

Hilarious comedian Wanda Sykes, who you may know from The Marvelous Mrs. Mavel and The Upshaws has been enlisted to host the show and will be providing commentary over the clips.

As for the content, Barry Poznick, president of alternative television & Orion TV at MGM says we can expect everything "from the incredible, to the hilarious and uplifting must-see viral moments from around the country every day, Ring Nation offers something for everyone watching at home."

Ring Nation is set to launch in syndication on September 26 2022. However, it's not been confirmed exactly where you can watch it just yet.

Given the three Amazon-owned companies behind the show, we're expecting it to come to Amazon Prime Video. We'll update this article when we know for sure.

Prime Video is free with an Amazon Prime membership which costs $12.99/£7.99 per month or, if you would prefer, you can subscribe to Prime Video exclusively for $8.99/£5.99 per month.

There aren't any trailers yet, but we'll be adding them right here when they appear.

If you're dying to watch some viral Ring doorbell moments, the good news is that there are tonnes of places already filled with this type of content.

We'd recommend starting with the subreddit r/CaughtOnRing but there's just as much to be found on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Writing by Luke Baker.