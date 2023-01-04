Hisense announces ULED X display tech and Mini-LED TVs

(Pocket-lint) - Chinese technology company Hisense has announced a range of new Mini-LED televisions and ULED X display technology at CES 2023.

That new Hisense technology, dubbed ULED X, promises intelligent backlight control, more than 5,000 local dimming zones, and a 2,500-nit peak brightness.

If ULED X rings a bell, it should. This is the updated version of the Hisense ULED technology and uses a 16-bit light control algorithm that the company says will allow for smoother dimming and better colour effects. In fact, Hisense reckons that its ULED X displays are good for twice the dynamic range of an OLED TV while boasting the brightness of a Quantum LED panel.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

All of that is made possible by the Hi-View Engine X chipset that powers more than 20,000 Mini LEDs across a huge number of dimming zones. It all means for a display that's up to 85 inches in size while offering a 30% expanded viewing angle and fewer reflections. The usual technology is included, of course, with Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6e, and Freesync Premium Pro just some of the marketing buzzwords being thrown around.

Hisense is pretty bullish on its ULED X televisions and claims them to offer "an undeniable wow-factor". The first generation of ULED X TVs will be called UX, but real details about what that lineup will look like haven't been shared as yet. It's still relatively early days for Hisense at CES 2023 however, so we can perhaps hope to learn more sooner rather than later. If not, 2023 will surely have plenty to share as the months wind on.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.