Hisense's new Mini LED TVs offer up to 120Hz and Google TV

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense is at CES 2022 in Las Vegas to announce a new lineup of TVs. The biggest takeaway is that it's going all-in on Mini LED, with its newest TVs offering up to 2,000 nits and high-refresh 4K 120Hz gaming features.

The top-end model is the 75-inch U9H, which uses Mini LED Quantum Dot technology. It features 1,280 full-array local dimming zones, double the nits (2,000) of the previous U9G model, and it comes with Google TV - just like all of Hisense's TVs for 2022. Apart from the 4K 120Hz variable refresh rate, you can expect Dolby Vision along with Dolby Vision IQ, a Filmmaker Mode for more accurate colours, and an auto low latency mode.

It also packs an updated processor, ATSC 3.0 tuner, and 2.12 audio channel configuration with Dolby Atmos support. The U9H will arrive in summer 2022 for $3,200. No word yet on UK pricing.

The other two sets worth knowing are the U8H and U7H.

The Mini LED-powered U8H features 1,500 nits, the Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+. Otherwise, it's similar to the U9H, complete with the 4K 120Hz variable refresh rate, Freesync support, and Dolby Atmos sound. The U8H will arrive in summer 2022. It has a starting price of $1,100 and will be available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes.

The U7H is an LED model, but it still has Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker mode, HDR10+, Freesync, and 4K 120Hz variable refresh rates. It will be available in 55- to 85-inch sizes, starting at $800, from summer 2022.

Finally, there is the U6H. It's a 60Hz set with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Filmmaker mode. It starts at $580 and will be available at the same time as the rest of the range in 50- to 75-inch sizes.