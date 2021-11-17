Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Hisense's early Black Friday deals include 4K HDR TVs under £300

Hisense Hisense's early Black Friday deals include 4K HDR TVs under £300
(Pocket-lint) - Hisense has announced its UK Black Friday deals early, with up to £250 off its latest 4K HDR TVs.

That includes big screen sets starting at just £299.

There are discounts across the whole of the high-end Hisense A7G range, for example, with models in all screen sizes - 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65- and even 75-inches available.

It features Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK with more than £250 off

Hisense 55A7GQTUK with more than £250 off

This 55-inch A7G model comes with more than a third slashed off the price for Black Friday. It's now just £749 £498.

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

Get the Hisense 50A6GTUK for under £380

Get the Hisense 50A6GTUK for under £380

The 50A6GTUK is a great 50-inch 4K HDR TV that's even better value during the early Black Friday sales at just £399 £379.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK available for just £299

Hisense 43A7100FTUK available for just £299

This 43-incher is great value, especially as it has Alexa built-in and DTS Studio Sound. The 4K HDR TV is available now for just £349 £299.

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 17 November 2021.
