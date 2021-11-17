(Pocket-lint) - Hisense has announced its UK Black Friday deals early, with up to £250 off its latest 4K HDR TVs.

That includes big screen sets starting at just £299.

There are discounts across the whole of the high-end Hisense A7G range, for example, with models in all screen sizes - 43-, 50-, 55-, 58-, 65- and even 75-inches available.

It features Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK with more than £250 off This 55-inch A7G model comes with more than a third slashed off the price for Black Friday. It's now just £749 £498.

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

Get the Hisense 50A6GTUK for under £380 The 50A6GTUK is a great 50-inch 4K HDR TV that's even better value during the early Black Friday sales at just £399 £379.

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK available for just £299 This 43-incher is great value, especially as it has Alexa built-in and DTS Studio Sound. The 4K HDR TV is available now for just £349 £299.

