Hisense is offering up to £500 cashback on selected TVs

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense is the official TV sponsor of Euro 2020 and it is currently offering up to £500 cashback on selected TVs bought before 27 July 2021. In addition, you get a two-year warranty.

As is usual with cashback purchases, you'll need to claim your money after you've bought your TV - you're able to do this before 23 September.

The offer is available from a range of participating retailers, including AO.com, Argos, Currys, and Amazon and the models covered include its range of 2021 models.

squirrel_widget_306279

Hisense recently announced its 2021 range of TVs had become available in the UK including the mid-range A6G available in a range of sizes from 43 to 75-inches.

Also new is the flagship 75-inch U9GQ that boasts more than 10,000 LEDs across its Mini-LED display and features Quantum Dot Colour giving you support for over a billion colours on the HDR 10+/Dolby Vision compatible 120hz screen.

The A9G OLED is available in both 55 and 65-inch versions with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision iQ as well as IMAX Enhanced certification. Then the U8GQ 4K HDR TV sits above the new A7GQ and the E76GQ also with and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Finally, the A4G boasts DTS:Virtual:X surround sound.

squirrel_widget_4985657

The manufacturer is also offering its ultra-short-throw laser projection TVs known as Laser TVs, too - they clock in at huge 88 and 100-inch sizes.

Hisense was also a key sponsor of the 2018 World Cup in Russia when it launched special edition TVs and an app to show matches in 4K HDR.

Hisense has also launched Roku TVs in Europe over the last couple of years to add to the range it already had in the US.

Talking about the cashback offer, Arun Bhatoye, head of marketing at Hisense UK said: "We pride ourselves on delivering cutting edge TV technologies at fantastic prices, and this limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to get even more out of their purchase."

Writing by Dan Grabham.