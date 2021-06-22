Hisense offers up savings on TVs and kitchen tech for Euro 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense is the official TV sponsor of Euro 2020 and it is currently offering up to £1,000 off selected TVs. You can also get up to £100 cashback on kitchen tech, too.

Hisense also recently announced its 2021 range of TVs had become available in the UK including the mid-range A6G which is available in a range of siozes from 43 to 75-inches.

The flagship 75-inch U9GQ boasts more than 10,000 LEDs across the Mini-LED display and features Quantum Dot Colour giving you support for over a billion colours on the HDR 10+/Dolby Vision compatible 120hz screen.

The A9G OLED is available in both 55 and 65 inch versions with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision iQ as well as IMAX Enhanced certification.

Then the U8GQ 4K HDR TV sits above the new A7GQ and the E76GQ also with and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Finally, the A4G supports DTS:Virtual:X surround sound.

The manufacturer is also offering its ultra-short-throw laser projection TVs known as Laser TVs, too - they clock in at huge 88 and 100-inch sizes.

Hisense was also a key sponsor of the 2018 World Cup in Russia when it launched special edition TVs and an app to show matches in 4K HDR.

Hisense has also launched Roku TVs in Europe over the last couple of years to add to the range it already had in the US.

Writing by Dan Grabham.