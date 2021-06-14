Hisense's 2021 TV range is now available in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense has announced its 2021 range of TVs are now available in the UK just in time for the start of Euro 2020.

The flagship model is the Mini-LED U9GQ boasts more than 10,000 LEDs across the 75-inch display and features Quantum Dot Colour giving you support for over a billion colours on the HDR 10+/Dolby Vision compatible 120hz display.

Also notable from this year's range is the A9G OLED, available in both 55 and 65 inch versions with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision iQ. It's also certified for IMAX Enhanced just as with TVs from certain other manufacturers like Sony and TCL.

Further down the range, the U8GQ is a UHD Premium, Quantum Dot Colour, HDR TV that sits above the new A7GQ and the E76GQ that also have Quantum Dot, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision abd Atmos support. Then there's the A4G with support for DTS:Virtual:X surround sound.

Finally, the mid-range A6G is available in a range of siozes from 43 to 75-inches.

Hisense is also offering some selections from its large-size Laser TV range as well - though they can hardly be called regular TVs. Available in 88 and 100-inch sizes, they combine ulra-short-throw laser pokjection with a large display that reflects light back towards you while avoiding ambient light.

Writing by Dan Grabham.