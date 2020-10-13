Hisense deal: Act now to save big on these 4K UHD TVs this Amazon Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense has some of the best value-for-money 4K TVs on the market right now, and certain models are becoming even more affordable as part of Amazon Prime Day in the UK.

Three separate 4K UHD HDR models have been discounted heavily in Amazon's two days of savings, which means you'll have to act fast if you're aiming to pick up a new TV for your living room.

The most eye-catching saving is available for the 55-inch U7QFT, seeing a price drop from £899 down to £548 - a mammoth overall reduction of £351. However, there are more wide-ranging deals for the AE7000, which means that those who want a different size are in luck.

The 65-inch (£498, reduced from £749), 55-inch (£368, reduced from £549), 50-inch (£318, reduced from £449) and 43-inch (£268, reduced from £399) are all available at a much cheaper rate than usual, letting you enjoy 4K resolutions and HDR upscaling for a very reasonable entry-level price.

If neither of those Hisense models is your bag, then there's also the 55-inch AE7400 to consider, which has now been reduced to £378, down from £599. Considering the size of this TV, and the features, which include Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual:X, this is an excellent deal.

Writing by Conor Allison.