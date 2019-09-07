Hisense is launching a Roku TV in the UK and Europe

TV manufacturer Hisense has teamed up with Roku to launch a Roku TV in Europe and it was announced here at IFA 2019 that it will launch in the coming months.

Details on what else the new model will have are a bit sketchy at present, but it will be a 4K HDR set “up to 65-inches”, so we’d guess there will be at least 55 and 65-inch variants.

There are already plenty of TVs running the Roku TV OS in the US. Roku TV was first introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2014 and Roku says that not only are over 100 different models now available from 10 brands, but that one in three of US smart TVs sold were Roku TVs, making it the most popular smart TV OS there.

While it certainly feels like there is probably more competition for Roku in the European market, the partnership makes a lot of sense for both companies. Hisense is seeking to grow market share in Europe and Roku needs to pit Roku TV against the growing number of smart TV interfaces including the also-new-to-Europe Fire TV.

The Roku TV interface is designed to be easy to use, updateable and customisable by combining live programming and streaming sources. As well as the standard remote, you can use the Roku mobile app, too. Roku pushes regular updates out to Roku TVs including new streaming channels and adding new features. There’s a Roku Channel Store where you can add new sources to your selection.

Roku says it tries to make things as simple as possible for TV manufacturers who want to incorporate Roku TV into their sets; the OS supports a lot of different hardware meaning it can be used on TVs at plenty of different price points.