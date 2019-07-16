We're in the throes of Amazon Prime Day 2019, which, actually is 48 hours of bumper sales. And the special for today - 16 July 2019 - is on a 65-inch TV.

Yep, you can buy the Hisense B7100UK for just £529, chopping 34 per cent of the list price and saving £270 in the process.

• Hisense H65B7100UK 4K HDR TV - save 34%, now £529: View the Hisense H65B7100UK deal

You might not know Hisense that well, but the Chinese brand is well respected when it comes to making panels. This large-scale LCD won't have as many bells and whistles as some of the top-end tellies out there, but that's the play here.

There are plenty of other 4K TV deals, as highlighted in our televisions Prime Day piece, so if you want something smaller, something more feature rich, or a different brand, there's a whole lot of choice this year.

Below are quick links straight to deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.