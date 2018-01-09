  1. Home
Hisense World Cup 2018 plans include special edition TVs and 4K HDR matches via app

- Exclusive World Cup app preloaded

- Two special edition TVs

- 4K HDR matches in US

Hisense is the official TV sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has plans for special edition TVs and an app that will broadcast matches in 4K HDR.

Announced during CES 2018, there will be a Hisense U7 ULED TV, World Cup Special Edition, and Hisense U9 ULED TV, World Cup Limited Edition.

They will be crammed with footy-related software, although we're yet to find out what exactly.

One app that will definitely be included, which will also come preloaded on other select Hisense smart TVs released in 2018, is an exclusive World Cup application, with localised content based on different country's TV rights.

In the US, for example, the app will be Fox Sports Go: 2018 World Cup Edition, which will offer "near-real-time" highlights and live matches in 4K HDR and serve as a hub to a wealth of information about and from the tournament.

Viewers will also get the choice to interact with the coverage, choosing between 37 camera angles to view the action.

With the BBC and ITV sharing the UK rights to the tournament, we wait to see what content the World Cup app will offer in this country. It is rumoured that the BBC itself will be showing matches or highlights in 4K HLG on BBC iPlayer.

