Hisense's 2018 4K smart TVs will feature Amazon Alexa capabilities

Hisense just joined the Alexa craze.

At CES 2017, we saw a tonne of companies announce that they planned to integrate Amazon's assistant into their products, and now, one year later, we're beginning to see the same trend. The world’s third-largest TV manufacturer has begun to preview its 2018 lineup at CES 2018, and it has revealed it will add Alexa capabilities to select models of Hisense 4K smart TVs for the first time.

Hisense didn't specify which models would get Alexa - other than the Hisense 100-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV it announced last year. However, it did explain that the TVs will feature a "wide variety of voice features right out of the box", including the ability to control certain primary functions, such as changing inputs and controlling volume. They will also work with Alexa skills.

That means they'll be able to connect to music services like iHeartRadio, Pandora, as well as do everything from shopping for groceries and gifts to even ordering a pizza, Hisense said. Hisense's 2018 4K smart TV users will also be able to "connect to other smart home products so that they can control their lights, turn off the air conditioners, operate other IoT devices that work with Alexa and more".

Expect to learn more next week, when Hisense debuts its full 2018 lineup. We'll bring you showfloor coverage from Las Vegas as it happens.