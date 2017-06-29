Hisense's new TV is the "ideal size" at 45-inches

Hisense, the purveyor of affordable yet well-performing TVs, has announced its latest set, the 45N5750. That first number is a clue as to the screen size; 45-inches.

We've never come across a 45-inch set before, as screens in the past have gone from 40 to 42 to 46 and then usually straight to 50-inch. Occasionally there have been 48-inch sets to help bridge the gap.

Lately, TVs have either been 40-inch or 50-inch, with no real in between. This is largely because with the rise of 4K Ultra HD TVs, you're able to sit closer to the screen than with full HD, without losing any of the detail. This has led many consumers to upgrade their screens for a bigger model.

Hisense's 45-incher is in response to market research, that claims customers have had to settle for a 40-inch screen, because a 50-inch was simply too big for their room.

The 45N5750 has the majority of modern TV technologies onboard, save for Dolby Vision. But that means it's equipped with HDR10 and is HLG compatible, making it virtually future-proof.

The new screen runs on a quad-core processor, so should be slick in operation, and pre-installed access to Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and BBC iPlayer means you won't be left short of options when it comes to viewing 4K content, providing you have the relevant subscriptions.

If you have any media content on your phone that you want to share on the TV, you can do so using Anyview Cast and Anyview Stream, instead of having to rely on something like a Roku or Chromecast.

Pricing and availability for the Hisense 45N5750 has yet to be announced, but UK deputy managing director Howard Grindod said: "We're delighted to offer this market-first product, it's testament to our product team here at Hisense UK and around the world that we are able to spot these trends and cater for them so responsibly and successfully."

"Over the next 18 months we are looking to extend our portfolio of products on offer considerably and this latest innovation is just one of the first developments as we aim to become a market leader."