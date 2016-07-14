Hisense M7000 ULED TV gives you 55-inches, 4K UHD and HDR for just £799

Hisense continues down its path of offering the highest TV spec on a budget. The Hisense M7000 55-incher has 4K HDR tech for just £799.

There's also a 65-inch model for just £1,199.

The range uses what Hisense calls ULED technology. That's the name it associates with its picture tech and local dimming backlight tech. The proprietary ULED software offers enhanced colour, definition and motion control.

As with most televisions released this year, the M7000 series is 4K Ultra HD-ready, with a 2160p resolution. It also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) tech for a wider colour gamut and better contrast. This complies with 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, which come with HDR encodes.

Both the 55 and 65-inchers have quad-core processors, which drive the Smart TV functionality. Netflix is available on the sets in 4K, plus BBC iPlayer, Amazon Video, Wuaki.tv and many more apps.

A built-in web browser is available, and Anyview Cast and Anyview Stream can mirror content on your smartphone on the screen itself.

The Hisense 55M7000 and Hisense 65M7000 TVs are available to buy in the UK through John Lewis now.

The company also offers a range of even cheaper sets, some with 4K HDR tech, but it is good to see it coming in at a slightly more premium level.