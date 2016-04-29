You won't believe how little you'll pay for this 75-inch 4K HDR TV

Hisense has released a 75-inch 4K HDR TV for a little under £2,500.

The Hisense 75M7900 features all the latest telly tech but for a fraction of the price of rivals. In fact, you'll be hard pressed to find a 55-inch 4K HDR TV for much cheaper, let alone a mammoth home cinema screen like this.

As well as an ultra HD resolution, the high dynamic range (HDR) tech employed ensures that the set matches the recommended standards for 4K Blu-ray playback.

HDR effectively offers better colour reproduction and contrast than conventional television technologies. It is employed on 4K Blu-rays and some content from streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Video.

Both of those latter services are available through the 75M7900, with 4K and HDR support. Its built-in quad-core processor also powers other smart TV functions and apps, including BBC iPlayer and the ability to stream and share content to the TV from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Two HDMI 2.0 sockets with HDCP 2.2 are available on the set, with another two for good measure. There are also three USB outputs, with one of them meeting USB 3.0 standards.

An optical audio output means you can hook it up to a soundbar or AV receiver.

Hisense is one of the partners for the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2016 footy championship in France, so expect plenty of content and promotions around that too.

After all, what better way to watch the action than on a 75-inch telly?