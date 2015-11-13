Hisense curved 65-inch ULED 4K TV is just £2,400

Hisense has announces its latest curved 65-inch UHD TV dubbed 65XT910 which sports what it claims is a world first, ULED 2.0.

So we've had LCD, LED and OLED, then there's UHD and SUHD. It's all getting a bit much. So what does this one mean?

ULED is still an LCD panel lit with LED lights, it's simply lit with higher contrast, better local dimming and a wider colour gamut. It's still UHD meaning 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160.

The high dynamic contrast, not to be mistaken for high dynamic range, offers a 1,000,000:1 ratio that should mean great variations between blacks.

The television also offers 240-zone local dimming. This should mean that LEDs can be dimmed or brightened very accurately to avoid bleed. So the result will be very dark blacks even when other parts of the screen are lit brightly. The television also offers a high colour spectrum of 108 per cent NTSC.

Backlight scanning is another feature of the Hisense that should result in sharper fast moving images. This works by filtering 12 sections of the LED backlight to stop trails on screen.

ULED is also a way to save power, says Hisense. It is supposes to have a lower power consumption level while offering the same peak brightness as LED.

The Hisense 65XT910 is available to buy now for £2,400.

