Is this the cheapest 4K TV in the UK? Get Ultra HD thrills for less than £450

Hisense LTDN40K321UWTSEU
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
- Hisense enters UK market with 40-inch 4K set

- 50- and 55-inch models coming too

- All TVs to be available this autumn

Chinese consumer electronics brand Hisense is set to enter the UK market with a bang. It is launching a 40-inch Ultra HD TV that will retail for just £449.

What's more, the 50-inch and 55-inch models will be just £599 and £699 respectively.

The company, which is also one of the major sponsors of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, is the number one manufacturer of televisions in China, but its products have only been available in the UK before through importers.

But now there is a UK arm of the firm and we can expect to see more TVs and other Hisense products coming to these shores in the future.

The LTDN40K321UWTSEU 40-inch 4K set has not only the longest model number we've ever seen, but smart TV functionality, with apps like Netflix. And with HEVC H.265 encoding, it is capable of playing back streamed Ultra HD content.

All of the TVs have HDMI 2.0 ports to keep them compatible with 4K external devices, such as the new wave of UHD Blu-ray players when they emerge. Plus they each have USB 3.0 connections so users can view photos, listen to music and watch video in 4K resolutions through plugged in storage devices.

The three TVs will be available this autumn. They will be followed by other sets, including curved models and flagship TVs featuring quantum dot picture technology.

