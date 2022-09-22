(Pocket-lint) - We've heard a lot about a cheaper Chromecast with Google TV in recent times, with the expectation that it will launch during the forthcoming Made by Google event on 6 October.

However, iit's been soft launched with barely any fanfare and is available now.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD is listed on the US and UK online Google stores, priced at $29.99 and £34.99 repectively. It'll also ship relatively quickly.

It's €39.99 in Central Europe.

Google now labels its existing streaming device as "4K", while the new model is "HD".. The latter offers a 1080p picture resolution for those who don't need Ultra HD.

Both support HDR, however, for more realistic colours and greater contrast.. They each support Google Assistant through an included voice remote, and can control many smart home devices. There's also the ability to cast content to them via a smartphone, tablet or PC, and you can play Stadia cloud games on either.

The only other main difference is that the Chromecast with Google TV HD version is only available in white, while the 4K edition is also ranged in sky (light blue) and sunrise (pinkish orange).

Unlike older Chromecast devices, these with Google TV work as media streamers without needing to cast content to them first. You just plug either into an HDMI port and away you go.

Writing by Rik Henderson.