Chromecast with Google TV has a £20 discount right now

(Pocket-lint) - We're back in the season of summer sales and while most of the attention is on Prime Day, there are some manufacturers slashing prices at the same time - and that includes Google.

That sees the Chromecast with Google TV reduced in prices at many retailers in the UK, knocking £20 off the asking price - making this a great time to buy.

Chromecast with Google TV - save £20 The Chromecast with Google TV connects directly to your TV, making it smart with a full range of streaming services and Google Assistant support. It's now just £39.99. View offer

The Chromecast with Google TV offers all the functions of Chromecast, so you can cast content from your phone or laptop directly to your TV, but thanks to Google TV, there's also a sophisticated user interface, making this a considerable step forward over previous Chromecast devices.

There's also a great remote, which includes access to Google Assistant, so you can not only search for things to watch, but you can also use it to control smart home devices or just to ask questions.

It's a great performer too, supporting a full range of streaming services (there's no 4OD, but everything else is covered in the UK) as well as support for the latest 4K HDR standards. We've found it to offer great performance, with a great stable connection. It's also great if you buy your movies from Google as everything is seamless.

Writing by Chris Hall.