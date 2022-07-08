Chromecast with Google TV has a £20 discount right now

(Pocket-lint) - We're back in the season of summer sales and while most of the attention is on Prime Day, there are some manufacturers slashing prices at the same time - and that includes Google.
That sees the Chromecast with Google TV reduced in prices at many retailers in the UK, knocking £20 off the asking price - making this a great time to buy.
The Chromecast with Google TV connects directly to your TV, making it smart with a full range of streaming services and Google Assistant support. It's now just £39.99.
The Chromecast with Google TV offers all the functions of Chromecast, so you can cast content from your phone or laptop directly to your TV, but thanks to Google TV, there's also a sophisticated user interface, making this a considerable step forward over previous Chromecast devices.
There's also a great remote, which includes access to Google Assistant, so you can not only search for things to watch, but you can also use it to control smart home devices or just to ask questions.
It's a great performer too, supporting a full range of streaming services (there's no 4OD, but everything else is covered in the UK) as well as support for the latest 4K HDR standards. We've found it to offer great performance, with a great stable connection. It's also great if you buy your movies from Google as everything is seamless.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Fire TV stick: Save 58% now $16.99
- Echo Show 8: Get $55 off at $54.99
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Echo Show 5: Down by 59%, now $34.99
- Blink mini: 14% discount to $29.99
- Echo 4th gen w/music unlimited: Get $90+ saving at $59.99
- Blink video doorbell: $30 discount to $34.99
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
- Blink outdoor camera: $59.99 with 40% off
- Fire TV cube: Get $60 off RRP, now $59.99
- Fire 7 tablet: Discounted by 40% to $29.99
- Amazon Halo: 44% off fitness tracker
- Fire 7 kids tablet: Save $50 now just $49.99
- Amazon smart thermostat: 30% discount to $41.99
- Blink indoor camera: $59.99 with 31% saving
- Amazon smart plug: 48% off at $12.99
- Echo Dot kids: Down by 58% to $24.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 42% off, down to £29
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Discounted by 28% at £35.99
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): Reduced by 40% to £24
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £30 saving, now £44.99
- Ring video doorbell: 33% off, down to £59.99
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: Now £39.99, with 60% off
- Echo Dot with clock (4th gen): 33% off, now £39.99
- Blink Mini: 33% discount to £19.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: Save £50, down to £129.99
- Ring Indoor camera: Reduced by 20% at £39.99
- Blink Outdoor 1-Cam: 50% off, now £44.99
- Ring Spotlight Camera: £60 off to £119.99
- Echo Dot kids (4th gen): Discounted by 43% to £34